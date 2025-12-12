West Boca Raton crushes West Broward 31-0 to claim second-straight football title

MIAMI — In the second-game in as many days, a Palm Beach County high school has captured a high school football championship!

First, it was Cardinal Newman winning the 1A title, then West Boca Raton defended its 6A title by defeating West Broward, 31-0.

WATCH BELOW: Miami signee Javian Mallory powers West Boca Raton to back-to-back state titles

Running back Javian Mallory, who signed with the Miami Hurricanes this month, powered the Bulls with three touchdowns.

"It's special. Winning one championship is hard, winning back-to-back is even harder," West Boca Raton head coach Dylan Potts said. "I'm sure three-peating is going to be even harder."

