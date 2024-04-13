Wellington softball improves to 12-2 with victory over Treasure Coast as team pursues first state title

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The softball season continues to get closer to the playoffs and teams like Wellington are at the top of the list to make a strong push for a state title.

There are a lot of high school names floating around when it comes to a possible softball state title.

And a team that has been in that conversation for more than a decade is Wellington.

The Wolverines held senior night Friday before their game with Treasure Coast.

WPTV Wellington softball coach Mark Boretti discusses his team's chances of winning their first state championship.

The team had a semifinal finish in last year's state playoffs. Coach Mark Boretti hopes this year's team can go all the way.

"It's about the girls," Boretti said. "They get along great, and we are hoping we can get to the finals. We've only been to the final game one time. That was back in 2017. We lost to Oak Leaf in that game. So, the key is to get to the Final Four. We think our chances are great."

But before a playoff run, Wellington would do battle with Treasure Coast in the regular season.

In the first inning of Friday night's game, Wellington got things going when Erynn Lowe drove in a run with a hit to left center field.

That gave the Wolverines a 2-0 lead.

Later in the second inning, the good times would keep rolling for Wellington when a shot up the middle drove in senior Angelina Mangini for a 3-0 lead.

Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, Rutgers commit Kelsie Riggan got a hit to fall that drove in two more runs.

The Wolverines took down the Titans 12-0 and now are a step closer to their redemption in the playoffs.

"We tell the girls it's one at a time," Boretti said. "Keep the momentum going, and let's get this done."

Wellington will now turn their attention to Rockledge in Brevard County on Saturday. The first pitch is scheduled for noon.