Wellington High School lights up scoreboard with 13-0 win in regional quarterfinals

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The softball season is getting closer to crowning a new state champion.

But before we get to that, we need to find our regional champions.

Wellington lights up scoreboard with big win in regional quarterfinals

Wellington welcomed Vero Beach to see who would advance to the semifinals.

The Wolverines captured the No. 1 seed and therefore hold home field advantage, hoping to have that play a big part in the quarterfinals.

A set of homers by Kaylee Riles and Tori Payne allowed the Wolverines to take a 10-0 lead after the first inning.

From there, Wellington would slowly add to their lead, and finish the game after five innings with a 13-0 victory.

“We need to keep this momentum going by working as a team and hitting together,” said senior Kaylee Riles. “We need to keep hitting, talking in the infield, communicating basically. Being we as Wellington.”

Wellington will now get ready for the regional semifinals, that will take place on May 13 at 7 p.m.