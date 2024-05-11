Wellington High School kicks off spring football eager to 'light up the scoreboard' come fall

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The spring football season is here as high school teams get ready for the fall games.

WPTV was at Wellington High School Friday as the Wolverines returned to the gridiron.

Even though it was a hot one with temperatures in the 90s, coaches were dusting off their playbooks and getting ready to see what they have in store for 2024.

"It's a chance to kind of build really. Time to scout out what we got. What we need to improve on," Wellington coach Ross Pryor said. "Spring is a time to come together as a brotherhood, have some fun. It's not as serious because it's spring."

WPTV Wellington coach Ross Pryor discusses what the team will be working on during spring ball.

The spring season means something different for everyone. But players know that when May comes around it's back to work.

"It gives us a whole month to get better. It gives us some live game action," sophomore Jonathan Paul said. "It's really important to do good, and it's really important to prepare for fall."

After a 2-8 season, the Wolverines are trying to send a message.

WPTV Davontey Oliver says the team will be ready to improve on last year's two-win season when fall arrives.

"We're coming to show people that it's not the same Wellington that people are used to," junior Landon Brodeur. "We are coming to put on a show for the fans and light up the scoreboard."

"We aren't going to let the audience or the past downgrade us because we came from a 2-8 season," sophomore Davontey Oliver said. "We're coming back bigger and better."

The team hopes when August rolls around they’ll will be ready to show that this is a new team.