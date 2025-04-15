Watch Now
Wellington defeats Palm Beach Central in extra innings, advances to district finals

Wolverines face Jupiter in the district finals Wednesday at 6 p.m.
WPTV
WELLINGTON, Fla. — Wellington and Palm Beach Central took to the baseball diamond to see who would advance to the district finals.

Both the Wolverines and Broncos split this series during the regular season, but the victor on Monday would gain bragging rights and a chance at some hardware.

A pitcher's duel took this game into extra innings.

Finally, when the game reached the 10th inning, it was Wellington who would score the winning run off a wild pitch.

The Wolverines would win 4-3 and will now face Jupiter in the district finals on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

