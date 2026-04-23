Veteran lacrosse coach leads Vero Beach boys' team to district title, eyes regional redemption

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Four years ago, Vero Beach High School made a decision that would change the future of its lacrosse team.

"They asked me (coach) the high school (team), and this is my first year doing the high school, and altogether I've been coaching for 50 years," said head coach Rory Whipple.

WATCH BELOW: Old-school intensity drives Vero Beach lacrosse to success

Vero Beach High School boys' lacrosse team eyes state championship

Early in his career, Whipple coached at Bryant University and the University of Tampa, where he compiled a 228-174 record and produced more than 20 All-Americans.

He admits he's intense, but it's what his players love most about him.

"I think what makes him special is that he's more hard-headed on us and he's more old school," said Austin Banzhaf, the team's midfielder.

"It was definitely a rude awakening from my middle school coach, but I think it's really good for us because he has so much experience with lacrosse," attacker Zack Franco said.

Whipple's intense style and elite experience have helped propel the boys' lacrosse team to new heights.

Winning five district titles in the last six years.

"Last week we won our districts," Whipple said.

Vero Beach didn't just win, they dominated Lake Nona 18-4 last week.

"I'm really excited about this year because I have good players at every position," Whipple said.

Defensively, they’re as tough as it gets, and offensively, they're among the best in the state, scoring 223 points on the season.

"It's a really good feeling on the defensive side. I know I can trust my guys, and on the offensive side, I know me, Tate Farrow, and Austin Banzahf can get the job done," said Franco.

Now, with a very few weaknesses, the boys take on Lake Mary in the regionals, the same school that beat the football team on a last-second Hail Mary to win this past season's state championship.

"With me being on the football team, it’s a strong thing for me. I really want to go into the game and beat them up," Banzahf said.