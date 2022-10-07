Top-ranked Vero Beach looks to remain undefeated in homecoming showdown vs. Wellington

VERO BEACH, Fla. — More than halfway through the high school football season, there is one team throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast that stands out from the rest.

Vero Beach High School is the No. 1-ranked team in the ESPN 106.3 FM power rankings.

Here is the latest Top 10 poll for Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast heading into week 7.#highschoolfootball pic.twitter.com/aC2yn22zXA — ESPN Top 63 (@ESPNTop63) October 4, 2022

The undefeated Fighting Indians (6-0) have their sights set on that elusive state championship, but first they'll have to dispose of their next opponent – Wellington Community High School.

Wellington gets the pleasure of being Vero Beach's homecoming opponent.

The Wolverines (3-2) carry a two-game winning streak into Friday night's game at the Citrus Bowl, but they'll have to scratch their way to victory against a team that has been turning in some dominating performances this season.

Vero Beach has already pitched three shutout games and has outscored its opponents 241-30.

The Fighting Indians are led by quarterback Tyler Aronson and star wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs, who is averaging 118.5 yards per game and has hauled in 14 touchdowns so far.

Jacobs, who is committed to Florida State, caught four touchdowns in Monday night's 47-7 win against Fort Pierce Central High School in a game that was rescheduled from last week because of Hurricane Ian.

During an interview on NBC's "Today" show, head coach and athletic director Lenny Jankowski said his team "not only rallies our community, but it unites our community."

WPTV reporter Todd Wilson joins TODAY live from Vero Beach High School with the football team’s coach Lenny Jankowski to talk about how the team rallies the local community 🏈 pic.twitter.com/xQYV16FUmh — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 7, 2022

"We are a true community-based high school," he added.

Jankowski said that although the Fighting Indians aren't satisfied with being the No. 1 team in the state, his team is putting in the work in the hopes of hoisting the school's first-ever championship trophy.

"We've got a lot of work to do, but that's the goal," he said.

