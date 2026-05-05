VERO BEACH, Fla. — Vero Beach High School's football program is entering spring with renewed energy, led by four-star junior quarterback Wonderful Monds IV, who made national headlines last week when he committed to Notre Dame live on the Pat McAfee Show.

The Fighting Indians went undefeated in the regular season last year before falling in the state championship game on a last-second Hail Mary. Rather than letting the loss define them, the team is using it as motivation heading into the new season.

WATCH BELOW: Vero Beach QB Wonderful Monds IV commits to Notre Dame

Vero Beach High School quarterback Wonderful Monds IV commits to Notre Dame

Vero Beach head coach Lenny Jankowski spoke about the stability and leadership that has built the program into a contender.

"We've got some stability, we've been here as a staff for a while, and I think our players know what to expect. We have high expectations and great leadership within," Jankowski said.

Monds, known to teammates and coaches as "Champ," weighs about 230 pounds and brings elite arm strength, polished pocket-passing ability and elite running ability to the position. His coach did not mince words when assessing the reclassified junior.

"I've had an opportunity to coach a lot of really good players, and bar none, he's the best I've had back there, and it's for a lot of reasons," Jankowski said.

Monds said the entire roster is locked in and drawing from last season's painful finish.

"Our whole team, when it comes down to our D-Line, to our offense, everybody on the team wants to work really hard. We take that from the weight room, to the classroom, to the field, that's what makes us great," Monds said.

The commitment to Notre Dame came during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, one of the most-watched platforms in college sports. Monds reflected on what the moment meant to him.

"It was crazy, you know, you see him on College Game Day and never expect to see your face on there. So I watched that a couple times over when I got home, but it's just a blessing to be in the position that I'm in," Monds said.

Outside of the commitment itself, WPTV asked Monds what it felt like to make that announcement on such a massive stage.

Monds was recently reclassified, making him a junior, and figures to be one of the most closely watched quarterbacks in the state as Vero Beach pursues a state title in the coming season.

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