Vero Beach High School football team seeks first state title since 1981

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Vero Beach Fighting Indians' quest for their first state title in more than 40 years will continue on Friday night.

The team is now 13-0 after blasting Dr. Phillips 49-23 to reach the FHSAA 7A state semifinals, marking their first appearance in the state's Final Four since 1999.

The Fighting Indians have dominated their playoff run, outscoring opponents 160-50 across three postseason victories. Now they're chasing something that hasn't happened since 1981 — a state championship.

"You try to impress these guys with the fact that they'll be brothers for life, and these guys, no matter what they do, they will be brothers for life," Vero Beach head coach Lenny Jankowski said.

The parallels between the 1981 title team and this year's group aren't lost on the current players.

"It's definitely inspiring. They tell us every day that it hasn't happened in years and years, and that's what's driving us," tight end Bobby Burbic said.

The road to this moment began last winter with grueling preparation that has paid dividends throughout the season.

"It's been amazing, we started back in January (preparing for this season) ... just grinding it out," offensive tackle Champ Smith said.

That preparation has created an unbreakable bond among teammates who see themselves as more than just classmates.

"I definitely do feel the dominance we are working as a team really well this year, and we're jelling together, and we have an amazing brotherhood," Burbic said.

If the Fighting Indians can secure a victory Friday night, they'll advance to the state championship game and have a chance to end their 44-year title drought.

"That would be incredible. I just want to finish up with a bang, that's the main thing," Smith said.

Vero Beach takes on Miami Palmetto at 7 p.m. on Friday to determine who will play in the 7-A title game later this month.

