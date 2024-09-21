2 South Florida high school football teams continue undefeated streak after Week 5 Friday night

We are roughly halfway through the high school football season now, can you believe that? Teams are looking to make a statement and possibly make a trip to the playoffs.

WPTV featured two teams that continued their undefeated streak Friday night— Dr. Joaquin Garcia and Glades Central.

GAME OF THE WEEK: West Boca Raton Bulls, 48; Treasure Coast Titans, 0

FNISF: Treasure Coast Titans at West Boca Raton Bulls

The Bulls came into this game on a high note following last week's big win against Seminole Ridge. Tonight it was no different— all Bulls.

Leading 28-0 at the half, West Boca would continue to score proving they are one of the best teams in South Florida. The final score was 48-0 with another Bulls win.

Jensen Beach Falcons, 14; Benjamin Buccaners, 21

FNISF: Jensen Beach Falcons at Benjamin

Thursday night was a match up between two South Florida powerhouses who faced off under the lights in Palm Beach Gardens. It was a game that did not at all disappoint.

Mother Nature put a hold on this game early on, with play finally beginning just before 8 p.m.

This game was a stalemate for most of the first half, with the Bucs eventually scoring a 19-yard touchdown giving Benjamin a slight lead. From there, the Bucs continued to challenge the Falcons' high-powered offense leading to a final of 21-14 Benjamin.

Forest Hill Falcons,16 ; Royal Palm Beach Wildcats, 38

FNISF: Forest Hill at Royal Palm Beachj

Royal Palm looking to get back on track following their first loss last week to Dwyer, there was a lot of back and forth in the beginning of this game.

Eventually, the Wildcats took over the momentum being the lone team to score in the second half during this match-up. Royal Palm earned another win 38-16.

Vero Beach Fighting Indians, 10; Heritage Panthers, 7

FNISF: Vero Beach at Heritage

With the Fighting Indians looking to continue their winning ways, both teams traded scores in the first quarter but Vero Beach ended ahead at halftime with a 10-7 lead.

Vero continued to hang on to their lead, with the final score staying at 10-7.

Vero is now building some confidence ahead of their game next week against Fort Pierce Central.

Sebastian River Sharks, 7; South Fork Bulldogs, 21

FNISF: Sebastian River at South Fork

The Sharks headed into this game with a .500 record, and with South Fork looking to get back on track.

With a back-and-forth first half, the Bulldogs ultimately come out on top with a 21-7 final score. The Bulldogs came out strong with a punt return in the fourth.

Olympic Heights Lions, 0; Garcia Bulldogs, 41

FNISF: Olympic Heights at Garcia

In Palm Beach County, it may be the story of the season— Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School is only in its second season ever and is undefeated so far this season.

Hosting Olympic Heights last night, the Bulldogs completely shut out the Lions in a 41-0 win. Now, the team is looking to keep their foot on the gas as they face Boynton Beach next week

In their first-ever season last year, the Bulldogs only won one game.

Glades Central Raiders, 33; Dwyer Panthers, 7

FNISF: Glades Central at Dwyer

The Raiders were looking to stay undefeated Thursday night as they traveled to Palm Beach Gardens to take on Dwyer.

The Belle Glade squad took control of the game, piling on the points and continuing their winning streak.

The 5-0 Raiders will be welcoming Clewiston next week.