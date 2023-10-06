Twin swimmers from Jamaica bring championship mentality to Oxbridge Academy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's the best fall sport to beat the Florida heat.

But the Oxbridge Academy swim team is looking for more than beating some hot weather.

In the Thunderwolves' quest for glory, they'll need a little help from a pair of twin sisters.

"They just have brought such a good outlook," head coach Pat Cantrell said. "They've just brought a great atmosphere and a great ability to get a lot out of their teammates."

Brooke and Raine Hopkins have been swimming since they were 3.

John Barron/WPTV Brooke and Raine Hopkins loom large over the swimming poll at Oxbridge Academy.

Since coming to the U.S., they've had to adjust.

"In Jamaica, we swam in the 50-meter pool or sometimes we trained in the ocean," Brooke Hopkins said. "Coming here was a big transition. Because we switched to just the 25-meter pool, which is a lot more turns."

Both sisters have had each other's backs since the beginning.

But being a part of the Thunderwolves has shown them that others are joining the pack.

"Being part of the team is (that you) have someone to talk to (and) have someone to be able to compare, like, your strength, your weaknesses, share good times and bad times," Raine Hopkins said. "And I really like the Oxbridge team because it does just that."

Although the future is still unwritten, the sisters hope they'll continue to leave a path for others.