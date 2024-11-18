Track star from Vero Beach signs with Florida State, cites family for work ethic

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A Treasure Coast track star cites work ethic and his parents' guidance as key reasons behind his success.

Justin Woulard lives in Vero Beach but competes for Melbourne Central Catholic in Brevard County.

Last week, he signed a letter of intent to compete at Florida State University, taking his talents from the Treasure Coast to Tallahassee.

"I grew up in a double-parent household," Woulard said. "They worked hard to instill all the characteristics and values to be a successful person."

WPTV Justin Woulard speaks about his track and field success and commitment to Florida State.

The athlete said his mom instilled the importance of an education early on.

"I'm coming home. I finish my homework. She gave me extra work. She is going online and finding extra stuff for me to do," Woulard said.

He also credits the Gifford Youth Achievement Center (GYAC) for his growth.

"It's an after-school program that is robust in making sure that our students from K-12 matriculate through high school and through their grades at an excellent level," Jay Lundy a director at GYAC said.

He said staff noticed Woulard was a little shy, so they put him in a broadcast program.

"Justin actually led the sports department, and that led him to speaking more and being more confident in himself," Lundy said.

WPTV Jay Lundy discusses how the Gifford Youth Achievement Center helped Justin Woulard grow as a person.

Woulard said he took those life lessons and ultimately applied them to the track first at Vero Beach High School.

"I did pretty good coming in as a freshman," Woulard said. "I worked hard I got to districts and didn't do too well, but you learn from it."

After transferring to Melbourne Central Catholic the phenom won back-to-back state championships in the long jump. He also earned a 4.7 GPA.

"I was waiting for FSU. I'm not going to lie. That was my school from the jump," Woulard said.

The dream of competing for the Seminoles became a reality on signing day.

"Just to be able to put my name and city on the map, it feels great," Woulard said.