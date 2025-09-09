Touchdown of kindness: Miami Dolphins boost Spanish River High School football team with gear giveaway

BOCA RATON, Fla. — It was a day of joy for a football team in Boca Raton as they received a surprise visit from the Miami Dolphins bearing gifts.

Christmas came early at Spanish River High School as the Dolphins brought with them a variety of equipment, including Guardian caps, training gear, shoes, gloves, cleats and hats.

It's all a part of their Junior Dolphins program, where they're looking to mold the next generation of future stars.

"This is really cool, this is like Christmas in September right now," Spanish River head football coach Nick LaSala said.

It's only September, but Dolphins starting offensive linemen Patrick Paul and Jonah Savaiinaea played the part of Santa Claus on Tuesday, handing out the gear to the youngsters.

While Santa still has a few more months to go at the North Pole, it was the Miami Dolphins arriving through the chimney at Spanish River with Fins gear.

"It was very cool and exciting," Spanish River High School senior linebacker Carmelo Maldonado said. "We had no idea that they were going to come."

Maldonado, a lifelong Dolphins fan, said this is a dream come true.

Two weeks ago, he lost his grandfather, who started his family's love for the 'Fins.

"It's a good reminder that everything happens for a reason, and it's a blessing that the Miami Dolphins came," Maldonado said.

Paul, who is in his second year with the Dolphins, soaked up the special moment.

"It's great, and I'm just excited to be here, just in this environment and to share my story," Paul said.

For Spanish River wide receiver Malik Frederick, he said the gesture gave his squad added motivation for this season.

"It's my last year, so I've got to give it my all," Frederick said.