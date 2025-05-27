Tom Brady congratulates Seminole Ridge High School girls flag football team on state title

WESTLAKE, Fla. — The Seminole Ridge High School Girls Flag Football team, ranked No. 1 in the nation, just claimed a Class 3-A state title this month.

If that wasn't enough, they received a special video shout-out from an NFL legend!

WATCH BELOW: Tom Brady congratulates Seminole Ridge flag football team

Tom Brady congratulates Seminole Ridge High School girls' flag football team on state championship

"It really was the dream season," head flag football coach Scott O'Hara said.

The Hawks are still reminiscing about their journey to the title.

"We've worked hard all season, so I knew that we could have gone far here," senior Lola Agosto said. "So, I'm happy that the freshman got to experience that and hopefully continue further in their career here."

The team defeated Tallahassee Lawton Chiles High School 26-2 on May 10 to win the championship.

"It has been great," senior Lily Von-Purkyne said. "I've been super proud of my team and myself for pushing through it all, and it has just been such an amazing feeling to accomplish that."

Former NFL QB Tom Brady knows a little something about the dedication needed to win a title, and acknowledged the girls' state championship.

In a video posted to the Seminole Ridge Instagram page, Brady praised the girls for their toughness and sacrifice during their dominating run in the playoffs.

"It was really cool," senior Sydney Pena said. "We worked really hard, and to be able to get that recognition from someone like Tom Brady, it means a lot to us."

The team is hoping that these memories will last a lifetime as the Hawks look to build a dynasty.

"I guess to just keep growing the game," O'Hara said. “We would love to have it at the Division 1 (college) level for sure, so these girls all over the state have a place to play. They are so talented, and they deserve that. That's definitely the next step for us."