Thunderwolves get new ballpark as Oxbridge Academy is set to unveil its first-ever baseball field

WEST PALM BEACH — Oxbridge Academy is unveiling its first-ever baseball field, built with a $1.8 million anonymous donation that transformed an empty space into a full ballpark right next to the school.

WPTV News got an exclusive first look at the new facility, which features fresh-cut grass, new dirt, fencing, bases, a scoreboard and shady dugouts. The new facilities kick off a new era of baseball for the Thunderwolves.

Eleanor Sheahan

The field is a significant upgrade for a team that previously had to leave campus to practice. Senior Carlo Vasquez plays third base, first base and has also pitched for the team.

"I think it's gonna be good, because we have the field coming. We have a lot of freshmen coming in, so it's gonna be a young program, but for the future, it's gonna be good for them,” Vasquez said.

Vasquez said the move will benefit the program for years to come.

"We used to go drive to Dyer Park and that was where we practiced at. So it was a lot harder, but we made it work. We used to practice on the soccer field,” Vasquez said.

Eleanor Sheahan

Now, instead of commuting, the Thunderwolves will take the field right next to their school.

"It's going to be great. It's going to be a lot easier. It's going to be easier to get the work in,” Vasquez said.

Leading the program is head coach Juan Bustabad, who brings more than 30 years of professional baseball experience to Oxbridge.

Bustabad was the school's first baseball coach until 2016; he returns this year excited to coach on the new field.

"We've been waiting for a long time, and it's finally here and these players are going to enjoy it the whole season,” Bustabad said.

Under his leadership, Bustabad said he wants to bring fundamentals and a winning culture to the baseball program.

"Our goal is to be successful. First of all, you know, as a coach, you always want to win, but you also want to develop,” Bustabad said.

The Thunderwolves went 8-8 last year, and Bustabad said this upcoming season the team will be young, with only two seniors on the roster.

"The most important thing is just relax, have fun, go out there and let's see how many wins can we put together this year,” Bustabad said.

Vasquez said he expects the new bleachers to fill up on game days.

"Honestly, just your classmates coming to the games, having more people out here and just having a good time because you're by the football field. Everyone's just going to be coming. I think it's going to be great. It's going to be really fun,” Vasquez said.

On Oct. 20, Oxbridge Academy will host a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony for its new baseball complex. The upgraded field is set to host its first games this spring.

