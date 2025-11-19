The Benjamin School boys golf team takes home 2nd state title in 3 years

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — A high school in Palm Beach County is showcasing its winning ways, appearing in three straight golf state championships, and demonstrating some smooth swings on every course they play.

Throughout the state, The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach is known as the School of Champions.

The school has won two of the last three state championships in golf.

"This group has been together, the majority of this group, since the seventh grade," Toby Harbeck, the school's head golf coach, said.

With four years of chemistry working for them, it's no surprise that when The Benjamin School hits the links, it's going to be special.

"It was cool because obviously we won it our freshman year, but last year we didn't get it, but this year it felt good to get it back," junior Brooks Colton said.

The roster is led by several juniors, who helped capture the state crown:



Andrew Tsar shot five-under par

Charlie Woods shot two under par

Brooks Colton finished even

"It was really fun. The front nine after the first day was a couple over par, and then being able to bring the first round back to red numbers was impressive, and I'm happy with it. Then, following that with another under-par round was really huge," Tsar said.

After losing to Palm Beach County rival Oxbridge Academy in the state championship last year, the boys' message was: "This can't happen again."

It was a challenge accepted by freshman Clint Lewis.

"Being so young compared to everyone else, it's just nice to know that I can play and compete with everyone," Lewis said.

Now with two championships secured, the boys and their coach could accomplish a rare feat.

"Three out of four (state titles) would be amazing, but we're not thinking about that right now. We're kind of enjoying this one for right now," Harbeck said.