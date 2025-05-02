St. John Paul II soars past Cardinal Newman 6-5 for spot in regional finals

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Cardinal Newman and St. John Paul II Academy went head-to-head in game 3 to see who will reach the regional finals.

It was an entertaining series that would leave two great teams battling for only one spot.

Eagles soar past Crusaders 6-5 for spot in regional finals

It was a battle all the way through as both teams saw scoring changes throughout the game.

But when the Eagles took the lead with five runs in the fifth inning, they held that lead until the very end.

The final score was 6-5 as the Eagles will now move on to the regional finals.

“Our only thought was to get it back here for game 3 and it wasn’t easy,” said St. John Paul II baseball coach, Peter Graffeo. "Congrats to Joe Russo and his team. Cardinal Newman is an outstanding baseball team.”

St. John Paul II will now face off against St. Andrews in the state regional finals.

That game will be on Monday at 4 p.m.