St. John Paul II Academy in Boca Raton celebrates 7 athletes signing to play college sports

BOCA RATON, Fla. — College just got a little cheaper for seven families in Boca Raton.

With National Signing Day on Wednesday, student-athletes throughout the area put pen to paper, officially committing to their college of choice.

WPTV reporter Kendall Hyde stopped by St. John Paul II Academy where they may have achieved a signing day record this year.

Typically, on National Signing Day, a school may have one to three students sign a letter of intent.

At St. John Paul II Academy, seven student-athletes are signing off to play at the next level.

The school has about 500 students, parents and students filled the auditorium Wednesday to celebrate a select few.

The athletes who signed on Wednesday included:



Emily Geaquinto, who will play volleyball at Gardner-Webb University

Joseph Ferlanti, who will play lacrosse at Queens University of Charlotte

Giavanna Verdi, who will play soccer at the University of Tennessee at Martin

Brianna Verdi, who will play soccer at the University of Tennessee at Martin

Emmanuel Lantigua, who will play baseball at Florida State University

Kylie Trainor, who will play lacrosse at Towson University

Gianni Costa, who will play lacrosse at the University of Montevallo

St. John Paul II Academy rolled out the red carpet as the student-athletes signed their National Letter of Intent.

"It's a great opportunity just to make your parents proud, coaches, and everybody who supported you proud," Geaquinto said.

"It's crazy. I didn't think it would happen," Ferlanti said.

"It feels great. It shows we all put in the work to follow our dreams," Costa said.

The student-athletes took a moment with family and friends as they celebrated the big day.

"It's so surprising. Four years ago, I was not expecting to be here," Trainor said. "This is like the best thing that could have happened, and I'm just happy I got to this place."

The students shared smiles, supporting their friends that they've known since childhood.

"We basically grew up together," Lantiqua said. "From freshman to senior year, everyone's changing so much. Seeing how everyone's changed attitude-wise, some of these kids didn't know they were going to play. Now they're going to college somewhere."

Brianna and Giavanna Verdi are twin sisters who are ready for the challenge.

"I'm a little nervous, to be honest, but I'm excited. I can't wait," Giavanna Verdi said.