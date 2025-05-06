St. Andrew's takes game 1 in regional finals against St. John Paul II

BOCA RATON, Fla. — It was the first of a three-game series.

Luckily for us, we get to see two of our local teams take the field to see who will be crowned the Regional champion.

St. John Paul II and St. Andrews will play a best-of-three series where the winner will move on to the state semi-finals.

St. Andrews’ defense helped keep the Eagles from scoring more than one run, as they would take game one, 4-1.

Now the Scots find themselves one win away from the state semi-final round.

“It feels awesome, we came out with a lot of energy, a rival of ours said, St. Andrews senior, Michael Tight. “We played a great team game, pitching and defense. One win away, it feels really good.”

Game two will take place at St. John Paul II with first pitch expected at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.