St. Andrew's seeks another playoff appearance as season nears

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Football fans can almost start to hear the tailgates and the band getting warmed up.

WPTV was at the last summer workout for St. Andrew's as they prepared for training camp.

The Scots are ready for Week 1.

"We've been doing three or four times a week, plus 7 on 7," St. Andrew's head football coach Jimmy Robertson said. "The commitment level has been great. We've got a whole bunch of guys coming in, sacrificing and getting up early, banging out the workout from 6:30 to 8:30."

WPTV St. Andrew's football coach Jimmy Robertson discusses the team's commitment during the offseason workouts.

The season is now just around the corner, and the excitement is now starting to build.

"You need to focus on the little things and stuff," junior Christopher D'Angelo. "So I feel like if we trust our coaches and we do all the things that they preach, then we are going to be very successful."

South Florida teams have a lot to prove this season and for St. Andrew's, they’re looking to show it in 2024.

WPTV Christopher D'Angelo speaks about the outlook of the St. Andrew's football team as the season nears.

"I think last year we did prove ourselves in the season," junior Christ Charles. "We came up a little short, but this year we're getting our goal, we're in that playoff game and everyone is going to have to be ready for us."

As the Scots look for yet another playoff appearance this season, they're hoping to bring home the state title and claim glory along the way.

"That's our goal. We all have a goal and that's something to put on the bulletin board and we are ready to do it," junior Dylan Faison. "We come out here every day ready to work. Obviously, it's the goal to win and be better than we were last year. That's what we are looking forward to doing."