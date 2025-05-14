STUART, Fla. — For South Fork High School and Sebastian River High School, only one of their girls softball teams could advance to the regional championship.

On Tuesday, both of these teams played like the season depended on it.

WATCH WPTV COVERAGE BELOW:

South Fork Bulldogs' girls softball team head to regional finals after defeating Sebastian River Sharks

The South Fork Bulldogs hosted the semifinal match-up against the Sebastian River Sharks, both hoping to move a little closer to a state title.

The game was scoreless until the fifth inning, when the Bulldogs scored the only two points of the game.

The pitcher's duel continued until the very end, but South Fork ultimately took the spot in the Regional finals, with a final score of 2-0.

“Leadership, camaraderie, just being focused during the game,” said South Fork head Softball coach, Trevor Rolle, “not worried about how tight the game was, always ready for the next pitch and always ready to make a plan on defense.”

“Yeah I’m proud of the girls that the team they’ve worked their butts off all year not a lot of individualism," said South Fork assistant coach, Chris Tango. “I’m just a great team effort and y’all think I’m just proud of them. They really deserve it.”

The Bulldogs claimed the title of district champions earlier this season and are now hoping to take it all.

The game is set to be played on Thursday, May 15, at 7 p.m.