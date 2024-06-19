South Florida high school football players fine-tune skills ahead of season

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The South Florida football season is growing closer each day.

Several high school players were at Florida Atlantic University on Wednesday testing their skills during 7 on 7 drills.

"It just puts the younger guys in front of eyes. It shows them that we are playing at a competitive level right now playing at our school," Tony Williams of Palm Beach Central, who is committed to UCF, said. "To be able to play against other schools like Northwestern, being in front of eyes, showing coaches that they don't fear away from competition."

Teams like Jupiter, Pam Beach Central and Dwyer were all on the field competing.

"It's always a great opportunity to get out and play some of the better teams in the county," Dwyer High School football coach Willie Smith said. "It's great to come out and test ourselves and see where we are at and compare against some of the better teams in the county."

These camps are not only giving these players a shot at the next level but hopefully giving them the tools to be ready for the fall season.

"Oh, 100%," Reagan Fowle of Jupiter High School said. "The 7 on 7s, the workouts, it's all getting us where we want to be winning state championships and everything like that."

So when that time rolls around, our South Florida athletes will be ready for August.

"We're really just came out here to compete," Xanei Scott of Cardinal Newman said. "We have some new transfers, so we trying to feel each other out, build the chemistry so when the season comes, it's connecting."