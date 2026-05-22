Seminole Ridge girls' flag football team wins back-to-back 3A state titles

WESTLAKE, Fla. — For the second year in a row, the Seminole Ridge High School girls' flag football team is the 3A state champions.

"Any time you play the last game of the year, and you come out on top of that, you've met all your goals for the season. That's a pretty special year," Seminole Ridge flag football coach Scott O'Hara said.

The team concluded the season with a 20-2 record and a No. 1 national ranking, according to MaxPreps.

The Hawks defeated St. Thomas Aquinas 27-19 on May 16 to claim the state title.

"I'm most proud of all our wins," junior Maeson Frost said. "Honestly, we took every game one by one, focused on our opponent and got the job done."

A three-peat is hopefully on the horizon for these girls. But these seniors know, it won't be easy.

"They just need to work as hard as we did this year," senior Carrie Didio said. "Honestly, I think we worked really hard this year to keep the title, and I think if they do the same thing, keep the team chemistry, they'll be able to do it again."

The Hawks know they'll have a target on their backs once again next season, but they welcome the challenge with open arms.