Seminole Ridge flag football eyes third straight state title

WESTLAKE, Fla. — Greatness doesn't happen overnight; it takes countless hours and endless repetition.

Over the past two years, the girls' flag football team at Seminole Ridge High School has won 37 games and lost only four, while winning two straight championships.

WATCH BELOW: Seminole Ridge flag football eyes 3rd straight state title

Seminole Ridge flag football eyes 3rd straight state title

"It's an amazing feeling that the girls are so hungry and into flag football. They love what they do and work so hard. It's really a joy to be the coach," head coach Scott O'Hara said.

His joy as a coach comes from having the best team in Florida.

The girls are sure-handed, disciplined, and have fun while doing it.

"If we're too serious with the team, then it's going to be a lot of tension with the team, but adding the jokes and the calmness helps keep the balance between everything," said Samantha Musgrave, the team captain.

She knows the girls have a chance to win three straight titles, but takes it day by day.

"This upcoming season I expect for us to win some games. It's all about who puts in the most work, and I think our team puts in even more work than we need to, for sure," said Musgrave.

One reason the girls can let their hair down and be free is thanks to Chachi Saunders, but on the field she's a playmaker.

From game-winning catches in the championship to leading the team in almost every statistical category, 17 interceptions last season, and even earning First Team All-Defensive honors.

To cap it all off, she's the first flag footballer in Palm Beach County to commit to a Division I school for flag football.

"I didn't know this would ever happen, but I'm so proud and so happy to have all of my coaches to help me and my team being on my back," said Saunders.