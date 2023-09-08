Sarah Montero makes impact for Lake Worth Christian on volleyball court, in classroom

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Since her eighth-grade year, Sarah Montero has made a big impact on the Lake Worth Christian School Defenders. But her love for the game of volleyball started when she was 10 years old.

"Just the team, like, the energy and stuff," Montero said.

She knows this game will help elevate her to new heights.

"Just the discipline aspect of volleyball just motivates me and then just belonging to a team," she said. "Just the ability to use the gifts and talents that God gave me."

Head coach Terri Kaiser called Montero a great leader who leads by example.

"I think that's the cool part," Kaiser said. "She doesn't just tell people to go do something. She'll be the one diving for the ball."

John Barron/WPTV Lake Worth Christian School volleyball star Sarah Montero listens to instructions from coach Terri Kaiser during a practice.

Montero isn't only a leader on the court. She's also a big help to Marie Giresi.

"She is a great mentor among her peers," Giresi, affectionately known as "Mrs. G" to her students, said.

Despite a heavy workload, Montero still finds the time to help as a teacher assistant.

"She not only helps students learn their vocab and help with their assignments, but she's also a great help to me by helping to grade papers and test and things like that," Giresi said.

Montero is hoping to help set a new standard for those on and off the court.