Santaluces junior running back trades piano keys for football field success

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Santaluces High School junior running back has transformed from piano prodigy to football standout, earning multiple Division I scholarship offers in just his second year playing the sport.

Kelsey Gerald, one of Palm Beach County's top rushers this season, has accumulated six big-time D1 offers from schools including Florida State University and UCLA after rushing for 900 yards in just seven games this season.

Gerald's athletic journey began unconventionally. Throughout middle school, he focused on piano rather than sports.

"All of middle school, I was playing piano," Gerald said.

His mother encouraged him to participate in various extracurricular activities to become well-rounded. Gerald excelled at piano, but when he reached high school, he traded the songbook for a playbook.

"My first year, I went to Boynton Beach Community High School. I got introduced to sports and fell in love with it ever since," Gerald said.

Despite his passion for football, Gerald didn't see playing time during his freshman year. He transferred to Santaluces High School for his sophomore season, where he played running back for the junior varsity team and rushed for about 500 yards.

"I fell in love with practicing every day, staying after practice, and getting the hours in and becoming the best player, I can be, and obviously it's paying off," Gerald said.

The dedication has produced remarkable results. Gerald's 900 rushing yards this season have caught the attention of major college programs and helped fuel Santaluces High School's two-game winning streak. The team now boasts one of the most prolific offenses in Palm Beach County.

Santaluces head football coach Hector Clavijo has witnessed Gerald's transformation firsthand.

"It's incredible to see the steps he's been able to take from a piano player to now a big-time power four football recruit. It's been fun and interesting to go through that every day," Clavijo said.

