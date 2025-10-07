Santaluces High School athlete balances football stardom with cybersecurity career backup plan

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — At Santaluces High School, students are known for excelling in both sports and the classroom.

And there's one student athlete, who nearly every major college wants, but he tells me if his football journey doesn't work out, he's already working towards his fallback plan.

In life, we all have our reasons, and for Cristian Clavijo, the reason he ended up at Santaluces High School was simple.

"I've always had a thing for cyber security. I was doing my research around the county and realized Santaluces really does have one of the best cybersecurity programs,” said Cristian Clavijo.

A few years ago, the school began offering courses to students to earn industry certifications before graduation.

"I've learned a lot. We've gone on a lot of trips, and we've gone to colleges. It's been really something I can see myself doing in the future,” said Cristian Clavijo.

The field's constant growth and demand are what drew him in.

It's a mindset most young people don't have, but he credits his big brother for guiding him.

"Obviously, you want to see him win, right, and for me, it's about putting things into perspective for him. It's so exciting to see him come through,” said Hector Clavijo III, the Santaluces head coach and Cristian's big brother.

As it currently stands, Cristian Clavijo is a four-star college recruit, and top five ranked kicker, who's receiving offers from some big-time schools.

"Right now, my top schools are Florida, Auburn, and Miami,” said Cristian Clavijo, who feels he always has to be on top of his game, and last year he was perfect on extra-point kicks.

It's a mindset, he takes in the field and in the classroom.

"All the opportunities and kicking have been really amazing, and I've been playing since eighth grade. Football is really something that I love,” said Cristian Clavijo.