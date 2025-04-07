Saint Andrew's School baseball team sports their highest record as they prepare to close out season

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A new season has brought new success to the Saint Andrew's School baseball team in Boca Raton.

The team is thriving on the diamond this year after some hiccups along the way last season.

"I believe we were 8-10, or 8-11, something like that," catcher Coy Allman said.

Things were looking to be going in the same direction this season, starting off 2025 with a 1-3 record.

Head Coach Joe Housey is a former professional pitcher who preached the importance of the position setting the toe for the team, and with a group of D1 pitchers, success was possible.

"I think Coach Housey has completely changed this program around and has changed everything about it," pitcher Carter Derks said. "This is the most fun I've had playing for this school."

Derks is committed to play D1 at Florida Atlantic University next year. Other players have committed to other D1 teams including Baylor University, Florida International University and Cornell University.

"We trust each other in the big moments, and I think our struggles in the past have contributed to the successes that we're now having," Michael Tight, who has committed to Cornell, said.

The Scots are now in the final week of the season, with plenty still to play for as the team has set a 15-5 record.

"We got a lot of pitching. We're playing defense and if our bats get hot, we can be a dangerous team," Tight said. "All the seniors, you know this is our last ride, so hopefully, we make it count."