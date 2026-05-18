Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to Boynton Beach High School for jersey retirement ceremony

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — It was a special night at Boynton Beach High School on Friday, where a special ceremony was held to honor former quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Heisman Trophy winner and two-time NFL MVP was on hand to see his old No. 7 jersey be retired by the school where he starred for two seasons.

WATCH BELOW: QB Lamar Jackson returns to Boynton Beach for jersey retirement

Boynton Beach High School retires Lamar Jackson's No. 7 jersey

For Jackson, it was a dream come true.

"It's an honor to get this jersey retired. I wasn't looking for this to happen. Most importantly, shout out to God and don't let nobody tell you you can't do it, and to the kids watching, I appreciate you all,” said Jackson.

On Friday, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback was also honored with two street signs reading Lamar Jackson Way and Avenue, as well as a new 7 mph speed zone in honor of his jersey number.

The homecoming also allowed Jackson to see many familiar faces. In attendance for the event was former Boynton Beach receiver Dieuly Aristilde.

"We're not surprised by this. He's a two-time NFL MVP and a Heisman Trophy winner. You can’t really imagine things like that," Aristilde said. "He always saw it in himself, but the one thing about Lamar is he never made it about him, and that’s what made him such a great leader."

Jackson will begin his ninth season in the NFL this fall.