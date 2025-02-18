Park Vista High School junior excels in weightlifting and cross country, ready 'to go to the top'

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Jayda Bell of Park Vista High School only started participating in sports a year ago.

However, she has already qualified for state in two sports and is drawing interest from colleges.

At 110 pounds, you might think Bell is a gymnast, soccer star, or even tennis player, but it may shock you that she thrives at a different sport.

"In the winter, I got into weightlifting," Bell said.

Last year, Bell tried the sport for the first time. Before high school, Bell never participated in any organized sports.

"My dad has had me in the gym since I was 6 years old," Bell said. "He's known I was strong since I was a kid."

That kid who once lifted with her father for fun finished fourth place at the girls' weightlifting state championships in the 110-pound division.

"For my second year (competing), it's very good, but I'm going for No. 1," Bell said.

While her dad may have helped get her started on her lifting journey, that competitive spirit doesn't stop there.

"When I got to Park Vista, I started doing cross country in the fall, and then in the spring, track and field," Bell said.

Like her weightlifting journey, she started cross country last year and has now qualified for the team state championship.

"For cross country, we qualified (for state) as a team," Bell said. "That was really exciting for everyone. Running cross country is not an easy sport. Running 3.1 miles is very hard."

Barely two years into her athletic journey, Bell is getting contacted by several Division I and II programs.

"It didn't satisfy me. It got me hungrier," Bell said. "I'm ready to go to the top and be No. 1."