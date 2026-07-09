Park Vista Community High School football team looking to strike on the gridiron this season

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Park Vista Community High School's football team is building on late-season momentum as the Cobras set their sights on the state playoffs in 2026.

The Cobras struggled to find their footing early in 2025, but finished strong, winning four of their last five games.

"Felt good throughout the second half of that season," senior Harris Bender said. "We're just working towards being able to carry that through the whole season, like you said, and we have all the pieces in place now, it's just about executing."

The ultimate goal is the state playoffs and eventually a state title, something the program has not achieved since 2017.

"We got to take it one game at a time," Park Vista head football coach Donald Hanna said. "We can't look past anyone. We got to handle business weekly and if we do that, do our job, that'll get us in the playoffs."

"Coming in, I feel like we got the guys that we need to get it done," senior Erik Lee said. "But also, we got to put the work in to get there as well."

"It's going to feel amazing, because I already know it's gonna happen, definitely," senior Justice Jones said.

Park Vista opens the 2026 season on the road against Atlantic on Aug. 14.