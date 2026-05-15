For several of our South Florida teams, this spring will get them a chance to show the community and players that things will be different.

For Seminole Ridge and Park Vista, according to their record in 2025, they had some room to grow.

Park Vista Cobras shut down Seminole Ridge Hawks in 21-0 victory

For the Cobras, it was a tough road for the at the start of 2025. But after dropping their first five games, something clicked and they finished the season winning four of their last five games.

“We’ve improved over the year,” said Park Vista football coach Donald Hanna. "Especially the spring. Just come out physical, run the ball be able to move the chains, maintain drives and great defense.”

As for Seminole Ridge, they felt their 4-6 record wasn’t a reflection of their talent, saying they left a lot of points on the field, and are hoping to fix that in 2026.

“Proud of the boys the way they just kind of kept their mental and just drove through that process,” said Seminole Ridge football coach Chad Chieffalo. "Because there was a light on the other end of the tunnel and they just kept grinding and grind, and then we eventually found our way.”

It all begins in the spring, as the Cobras made their way to the nest on Thursday night. Park Vista made a statement, showing their speed on offense and their power on defense. Cobras would walk out of the Nest with a 21-0 victory.