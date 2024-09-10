'Pancake chains' serve as way for Vero Beach coaches to honor offensive line

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A tradition has been created at Vero Beach High School.

Each Monday, attention is given to some football players, who at times could be overlooked.

Offensive linemen don't often catch the big pass or score touchdowns.

Big hits and interceptions are a part of football and serve as moments that get a crowd going.

WPTV Pete DeLuke, Vero Beach’s offensive line coach, says he hands out the chains every Monday.

"We always do well after a fumble or interception from our defense," said Pete DeLuke, Vero Beach’s offensive line coach.

Turnovers are so important they get their own celebratory "chain."

WPTV’s Kendall Hyde spoke with the coach and asked him what is a pancake?

"It's when an offensive lineman blocks a defensive person and drives him into the ground," DeLuke said. "He doesn't have to fall on him, but if they do that, even better."

SPECIAL COVERAGE: HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

DeLuke hands out the chains every Monday, but he said he can’t take credit for the chains.

WPTV Offensive Tackle Micah Smith says the chain serves as motivation.

"A few years ago, we had a football player who came from a different school," he said. "His dad made the chain, and we used it each week for a pancake."

The so-called "pancake chains" have been quite a success and a great way to show appreciation for the offensive line.

"We just got to do our job, you know? We don't worry about other positions. The only thing we can do is control us. Just control us and do your thing," said Offensive Tackle Micah Smith, who uses the chain serves as motivation. "The times I won it, I had five pancakes. I just go out there and dominate."

WPTV Fellow O-lineman Romeo Vargas says the chain symbolizes what football is all about.

For fellow offensive lineman Romeo Vargas said the chain symbolizes what football is all about.

"Go out there and know that violence is legal," said Vargas. "You can just go out there and move them,"

Being one of the only schools with an O-line chain, Vargas feels honored.

"It feels good, because offensive linemen don't get the same love as everybody else," he said.