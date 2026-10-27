Palm Beach Lakes HS band brings championship sound, college opportunities to students

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In Florida, you can find a good football game anywhere, but few schools have both great football and amazing band play like Palm Beach Lakes Community High School.

"Seven-time MVP, seven-time FNBC Champs, and seven-time superior-rated band," said Jazz Velez, the band president.

WATCH REPORT BELOW: Palm Beach Lakes band shines on and off field

Palm Beach Lakes band shines on and off field

If you don’t know what that means, let me put it: the Ram Regiment is the best band in the state.

"It’s an amazing feeling, but it's a lot of pressure sometimes because we have to put on a show every time we go out there," said Velez.

They put on a show, alright.

They've won the state championship, they're the No. 1 superior-rated band in West Palm Beach, and are fresh from a trip to London for the 2026 New Year's Day Parade.

If you still don't believe how good they are, the school's quarterback, Jordan Johnson, has one wish ahead of every home and away game: will the band be there?

"The band means everything to our culture. It’s just a feeling that you get that gets you out your body at halftime the show that they put on when you’re in the game and score a touchdown the band just cranks. It's amazing," said Palm Beach Lakes quarterback Jordan Johnson.

The band isn’t just putting on a show on game days; they’re paving the way for countless students to get to colleges for free through countless scholarships.

"It's an honor and a privilege, because not only am I going to the highest level I can get paid to play my instrument. There's no better feeling in the world," said Trevon Richardson, the band's vice president.