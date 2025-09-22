Palm Beach Lakes High School football stars get front-row experience with Miami Hurricanes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The University of Miami football team moved up to No. 2 in the AP poll after Saturday's win over the University of Florida.

The team's success continues to help with recruiting players across South Florida, including in Palm Beach County.

WATCH BELOW: Local football stars get front-row experience with Miami Hurricanes

WPTV spent Monday at Palm Beach Lakes High School in West Palm Beach to speak with the team's quarterback and learn about the message he received from Miami's starting QB, Carson Beck.

Rams head coach Turmarian Moreland Sr. is breathing new life into the Palm Beach Lakes High School football team.

At 2-2 on the season, there's a different energy and excitement surrounding the Palm Beach Lakes High School football program.

"We lost to two teams, one team is 3-1, the other team, Glade Central, is 5-0. So we're off to a good start," Moreland Sr. said.

His son, Turmarian Moreland Jr., is a junior wide receiver and safety.

Moreland Jr. has received offers from several Power Five programs, including Miami, Florida State, Louisville and Syracuse.

"It's been a blessing. I prayed for it, and it happened, so it's not really a shock because I felt like it was going to come," Moreland said.

The versatile speedster is one of the University of Miami's top recruits, so the Hurricanes invited him and his teammates to their recent game against the University of South Florida. The Palm Beach Lakes players watched the game from the front row and met the team.

"It was a great experience, meeting all the coaches and players, getting their advice, telling me to keep my head down, and hopefully win states," Moreland Jr. said.

One of the surprise players welcoming Mooreland and his teammates was Beck, who also met Rams QB Julian Ayala, who took him under his wing during the visit.

"It was pretty cool because that was my first time ever doing that. I also looked up to Carson Beck when he was a freshman at Georgia," Ayala said.

Beck shared knowledge with the young players, and they say it's a moment they'll never forget.

In addition to the knowledge, they also went home with cleats, towels and a lifetime of memories.