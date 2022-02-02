Palm Beach Lakes Community High School girls basketball coach wins 500th game

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach Lakes Community High School girls basketball coach has won her 500th basketball game.

Casandra Rahming is the first female — and first Black female — head coach in Palm Beach County's history to win 500 games. She is in her 24th year coaching at the West Palm Beach school.

So which game is the most memorable?

"It has to be the state championship. That was very fulfilling," she said about the 2015 championship. "That team was very focused so to get that win. The first one in school history was a very memorable moment."

Tuesday night's game was also of great importance since it marked the first day of Black History Month.

"Just to be an African-American role model for these young ladies and to always let them know the sky's the limit," Rahming added.

Todd Wilson

Players like Janise Paul said Rahming pushes her players to believe.

"Determination, to always keep your head up, to work hard," she said.

Rahming said she would celebrate a little after the game. But after that, it's back to playoff basketball.