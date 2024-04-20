Palm Beach Gardens, Dwyer tie 3-3 as baseball teams work to 'get hot' ahead of district tournament

JUPITER, Fla. — The baseball regular season will wrap up next week ahead of the district tournament.

But on Friday, rivals Dwyer and Palm Beach Gardens were battling it out on the diamond at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter.

"We gotta play a complete game," Palm Beach Gardens coach Matthew Judkins said. "I know it's coach speak. It's cliche, but get guys in, play good defense and pitch a little bit. It'll take you a long way in high school. So anything can happen and just gotta keep working here at the end."

In the third inning, Palm Beach Gardens got on the board first when Jomari Philostin hit a shot up the middle, bringing in two runs for the Gators.

Then in the fourth inning, Dwyer cut the lead in the half with a ground-out RBI to second base.

Each team then scored one run a piece in the 6th inning.

However, in the bottom of the 7th inning, Dwyer tied the game up at 3-3 with an RBI hit to center field by Jackson Miller. The game would end after eight innings in a tie.

"You've got to get hot at the right time," Dwyer coach Jordan Yamamoto said. "Hopefully we can get hot again and get ready for playoffs."

Both these teams will hold their final regular season game on April 23.

Dwyer will take on Trinity Christian Academy while Palm Beach Gardens will battle Treasure Coast.