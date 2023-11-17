Palm Beach Central High School football team looks for redemption in playoffs

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington was so close to winning the state title last year, but the Broncos lost a heartbreaker in the semifinals.

This year, the Broncos are looking to finish what they started and are looking for revenge. As the second round of the playoffs continues Friday, Palm Beach Central is looking to keep its story going at the end of the night.

The bad weather this week didn't stop the Broncos from continuing their path to the ultimate goal.

Weather isn't the only challenge this team has had to overcome.

"We've had 26 seniors graduate, and we had some trouble in the beginning," head coach Kevin Thompson said. "That got all cleared up. But let's just say we've had to deal with a lot this year."

John Barron/WPTV Palm Beach Central High School Broncos head coach Kevin Thompson says his team has overcome adversity and is poised to compete for a state championship.

But through it all, they have found their way to a 9-2 record, a district title and another home game in this year's state playoffs.

These Broncos feel like they have unfinished business to take care of after falling in the semifinals just a year ago.

"It's on my mind a lot," Thompson said. "The goal isn't to make it to the regional finals. The goal is to make it to the state championship."

Palm Beach Central will take on Boca Raton Community High School on Friday in the second round of the playoffs.