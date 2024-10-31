Pahokee Blue Devils say they're ready for the 'Muck Bowl'

PAHOKEE, Fla. — The Pahokee Blue Devils are sitting 6-2 heading into the biggest game of the season for them. The "Muck Bowl" is the unofficial state championships for Glades Central and Pahokee.



It's practice time for the Pahokee Blue Devils.

"Here we go, good, here we go," shouts a Blue Devils coach.

At 6-2 this season's much more gratifying than last year's 6-5 campaign.

"Obviously, we have our two losses," head coach Carlos Lammons said. "Those losses we see where we could've made the game very different, so we're proud of where our boys are right now."

WPTV Head coach Carlos Lammons talks about upcoming game against long-standing rival Glades Central.

Lammons said he views Friday as an unofficial championship game between his Blue Devils and long-standing rival Glades Central.

He's expecting a defensive game.

"I'm expecting a win but we're expecting our guys to go out and give it their all," he said.

One of those guys Lammons plans to depend on heavily is Kani Smith.

"Kani Smith has been a leader for us this year. He's been flying around making plays all over the field," he said.

WPTV Kani Smith talks about his season as a defensive end and outside linebacker for the Pahokee Blue Devils.

Smith is a senior. The 6 foot 4 inch, 190-pound defensive end and outside linebacker said his season has been so-so.

"It's been going good but not the season I expected. Still a good season. Still on pace for the numbers I want to put up," Smith said.

Smith is confident the Blue Devils are ready for the "Muck Bowl."

"Because of the preparation that we put in out here on the field and practice, I'm totally confident in the team," Smith said.

Lammons said Smith is considered the heartbeat of the team, a good kid on and off the field, and a hard worker in the classroom.



"I'm looking for this kid somewhere on Saturday's performing well," he said.