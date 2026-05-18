Oxbridge Academy Thunderwolves softball chasing first state title with 22-3 record

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Oxbridge Academy's softball team carries a 22-3 record into the state semifinals, two wins away from the program's first state championship.

Oxbridge Academy's Thunderwolves softball team has been one of the most dominant programs in Florida this season, compiling a 22-3 record heading into the state semifinals.

Senior Mary Hadley Krasulak said the group's chemistry has been a driving force.

"Have some things I wanna settle my senior year," Krasulak said. "I'm just so lucky to be surrounded by such amazing players and more importantly, such amazing people that I get to share and battle for this experience with."

The Thunderwolves captured the regional title along the way, but a district title loss served as a turning point for the team.

"It kind of woke them up," Oxbridge softball coach Kevin Drake said. "Girls wanted to play then after that. They really want to prove to everybody, this is one of our goals. They've showed it this year."

Now just two teams stand between Oxbridge and a state championship.

Senior Kaiya Glucksman said the title would carry special meaning, especially for Drake.

"It would definitely be very meaningful, especially for Coach Drake," Glucksman said, "because I know he always says that he's going to retire every year, but he always told me that after my year, he's going to leave with me. Hopefully, we leave with a trophy."

The Thunderwolves take the field Wednesday for the state semifinal at 10 a.m., with the state title game scheduled for Thursday.