Oxbridge Academy prepares for first football season since 2017

After 6-year absence, program making return in 2023
The Oxbridge Academy football team is back and set to take the field for the first in six years.
Posted at 4:00 PM, Aug 11, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Oxbridge Academy football team is back.

Oxbridge Academy is bringing back its varsity football program this season for the first time since 2017.

That comes with its own set of challenges.

"It's just getting these guys game reps," head coach Jonathan Stellman told WPTV. "You know, I think every team that we play is going to have, you know, three to four years of experience ahead of us."

Oxbridge Academy head football coach Jonathan Stellman speaks to WPTV's John Barron about the program's resurrection in 2023.

Although the players are new to the varsity program, they're making it clear that they don't intend to be an easy win for opponents.

"I think we know what we have, I think we're confident in what we have and, with that being said, I mean, whatever other people think about it, we don't care," senior Wilson Stewart said. "We're going to go out there. We're going to execute. We're going to work harder."

For offensive coordinator Jonathan King, it's a trip down memory lane. He's back with the same team he coached when the program shut down after the 2017 season.

Oxbridge Academy offensive coordinator Jonathan King reflects on the program's return in 2023. He was a coach on the team during the 2017 season.

"Support is here," he said. "We just have a different group of kids that have bought into what we're doing. Administration is 100% behind us. It's just a new day. Can't wait to get it started."

