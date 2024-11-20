No. 2 and 3 boys' basketball recruits face off at FAU

Two of the top three players in the class of 2025 faced off at FAU in a nationally ranked high school basketball showdown, as Prolific Prep played Columbus High School.

It was a night to remember at Baldwin Arena, as three projected 2026 NBA draftees met up — No. 2 nationally ranked Cameron Boozer (Duke men's basketball signee) and his twin brother, nationally ranked No. 17 Cayden Boozer, of Columbus High School, and No. 3 nationally ranked Darryn Peterson of Prolific Prep.

A familiar face was in attendance in Dusty May, who sat courtside at his former home to watch the nationally ranked showdown.

Prolific is the fifth-ranked team in the country and features a hometown kid, Gabe Nesmith, who loves being back home and his new squad.

"It's the best feeling; when we got off that plane, I was overly happy. They've taught me many things I can take on in life and friendships," said Prolific Prep guard Nesmith.

Early in this one, Columbus, with the hot hand, knocked down nearly every shot, despite a bad shooting night by the Boozer twins.

WPTV Kansas commit Darryn Peterson closed the first half by scoring five straight baskets to tie the game at halftime.

Peterson showed off his athleticism as he crossed numerous defenders and showed off his strong finishing abilities at the rim all night, helping Prolific Prep cruise to a 66-54 win.

"It was just passion tonight. I was just turnt up and geeked before the game with my dad and teammates. It was just a lot of passion on the court," said Peterson.