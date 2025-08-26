New coach 'new energy' this season for Wellington High School football team

WELLINGTON, Fla. — It's a new season for the Wellington High School football team, and a chance to prove their doubters wrong.

"Just shows all the work we've been putting in all summer," senior linebacker and tight end Philip Iannone said. "All these practices every day. Just show them who we are."

WATCH BELOW: New coach 'new energy' for Wellington football team

New coach 'new energy' for Wellington football team

Head coach Pete Walker is in his first year at the helm of the Wolverines.

"You know it's gotta mean something to you," Walker said. "Yeah, I think it does. These guys have been working very hard for me, and I know that they wanna have a good football program, and so we're taking good strides right now."

In his coaching career, he's helped lead his teams to 21 playoff appearances and three state titles.

Something many of these players are hoping will follow him here at Wellington.

"We're just focusing on as a team buying into what he has to say," said senior quarterback Jonathan Paul. "He brings a new energy to our team, so just focusing on everybody buying into what he has to say, listening, absorbing his knowledge, and focusing on our goal to win games this season."

As the year continues to carry on, the Wolverines are hoping for more than just wins to measure the success of the year.