Natalie Acosta a shining light for Cardinal Newman High School

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This week's student-athlete of the week comes from Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach.

Natalie Acosta plays a big part at the school, helping out with campus ministry, student government and being the captain of the golf team.

Since her freshman year, Acosta has been a big part of the Crusaders' success.

She said she doesn't know if she will continue playing golf, but she hopes to leave behind a successful path for those who follow.

"It means a lot for me to know that I've done my part for the Cardinal Newman community," Acosta said. "I just hope to set a positive example for the students below me, and so they can know that anything is possible and to not limit themselves."

But for Acosta, her fall season doesn't just stay on the golf course. It also continues on the sideline for football games as a cheerleader.

"I love the people and the team aspect," Acosta said. "It's really amazing to have that kind of trust with other girls."

As she looks forward to new beginnings next year, she will always remember the good times with the blue and gold.