'MOST AMAZING THING': Jupiter Community High School marching band marched at Pearl Harbor last month

JUPITER, Fla. — For the Jupiter Community High School marching band, the impact goes beyond the music room.

"Music is such an important part of our lives," Band Director Ryan Ross said. "It impacts everybody even if you don't think about it."

Last month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis selected 45 marching band members to perform in Hawaii at Pearl Harbor for the Vietnam Veterans Day Parade.

"It was the most amazing thing I ever experienced," piccolo player Madison Ferguson said. "I'm never going to forget this for my entire life, and when I have kids, I can't wait to tell them about it."

WATCH: Jupiter Community High School band gets chosen to march at Pearl Harbor

Jupiter Community High School marching band marched at Pearl Harbor last month

Drum major Connor Murphy smiled as he described the opportunity of a lifetime.

"Beforehand, we got to meet a lot of the veterans and the people that served," Murphy said. "Marching in the parade was doing our part to honor them and honor the service and sacrifice they made."

Ferguson said that although band might be just an after-school activity for some, it's much more than that to her.

"These people have changed my life so much I couldn't have asked for better friends, and this entire band is like my family." Ferguson said.