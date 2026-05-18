Martin County edges Palm Beach Gardens 14-12 in 'Battle of the Swamp' spring football jamboree

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Palm Beach Gardens was home to the "Battle of the Swamp" on Friday night where teams from South Florida tested their talents before heading into the summer.

Teams like Martin County, Jensen Beach and of course, Palm Beach Gardens took the field on Friday.

WATCH BELOW: Palm Beach Gardens hosts spring football jamboree

Palm Beach Gardens Hosts Spring Football Jamboree with Close Contests"

The Palm Beach Gardens Gators took on the Martin County Tigers.

Martin County would jump out in front, but a late surge by Gardens would make this a nail-biter. The Gators would punch it in with 41 seconds left on the clock, but failed on the 2-point conversion.

The Tigers held on to win 14-12.

"It's like anything else, in a classroom, you give class work, and then you give a test," said Palm Beach Gardens head coach Tyrone Higgins. "That’s what this is. You test and prepare kids, then allow them to display what they’ve learned. That's what the spring is for."

Jensen Beach took on Miami Southridge at the jamboree

The Falcons hoped to show their strength against Southridge. Their offense had no problems, marching down the field and putting points on the board.

On the defensive side of the ball, they created turnovers, which helped them hold off a late rally, winning 14-7.