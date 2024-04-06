Martin County baseball defeats rival South Fork 11-1 to improve record to 14-3

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Area high school baseball teams were on the diamond Friday night looking to bolster their playoff chances.

WPTV was at the Martin County-South Fork game as the Tigers looked to claim another victory against a local rival.

The Tigers and Bulldogs are very familiar with each other.

It's these games that Martin County High School baseball coach Brett Hawkins said his players look forward to the most.

WPTV Martin County High School baseball coach Brett Hawkins discusses the importance of rivalry games ahead of a matchup with South Fork on April 5, 2024.

"These games are always rivalry games. This is where you throw the records out," Hawkins said. "The records don't really matter at this point. The tradition, the rivalry, it's always fun to be a part of. It doesn't take much motivating when it comes to these games. These boys know what these games mean."

The Tigers didn't take long to get things rolling.

In the first inning, Will Perry hit a two-run homer to get the Tigers on the board.

Later in the second inning, Martin County's Conrad Burch sent one to deep right field for a double off the fence. That put two runners into scoring position for the Tigers.

Then with two outs, Anthony Trigillo would send them home with a double of his own.

WPTV Will Perry crushed a two-run homer against South Fork on April 5, 2024.

The Tigers won 11-1 Friday night and took the series 2-0 against South Fork after defeating the Bulldogs on March 8.

"I think that our at-bats need to get better and our pitching needs to be good," Perry said. "I think we can beat any team in the district."

"With as tough as my district is and all of our teams being in the southern region, it's a really tough road," Hawkins said. "Any time we can get a home game and get those guys to come here, that would be a big advantage playing at our own park."

The Tigers will hit the road on Saturday to play Sebastian River at 2 p.m.