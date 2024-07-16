'Make it to the promised land': Glades Day seeks first football state title in 14 years

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — Several South Florida teams are looking for the chance to claim a state title this upcoming season.

As summer workouts continue, schools like Glades Day are hoping to end the drought this year.

"I'm looking forward to us being competitive this year," Glades Day head football coach Zach Threlkeld said. "We've been in the Sunshine Athletic for two years now. I think it's served a valuable purpose for us."

After a strong finish to the year and a return to the playoffs, Glades Day is hoping to see a difference in Week 1.

WPTV Glades Day head football coach Zach Threlkeld discusses the outlook for his team headed into the fall.

"It's a lot. We had to come back and try to get everything we left from the year before last," sophomore Dacoby Wooten said. "I feel like our team wanted it more. This year I think it's the same. I think we're just coming back to get whatever we left."

During the summer is where that difference can be made.

And it's one of the reasons these Gators are confident in 2024.

"Having the mark of the postseason was a goal that we had and something you can build on year in and year out," Threlkeld said.

WPTV Sophomore Dacoby Wooten speaks about what is motivating Glades Day this year.

It's been 14 years since their last state title.

This team wants to claim glory that others missed out on.

"It would mean the world," senior Octavio Muniz said. "My freshman year I thought we were going to be real close to winning a ring, but we got knocked out in the second round. Our goal this year is to finish what those guys couldn't and hopefully make it to the promised land."

As the season gets closer, only time will tell who will reign supreme at the end of the year.