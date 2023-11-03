Logan Harrold, leader for Park Vista football team, attracts attention of Ivy League schools

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Park Vista Community High School is enduring a trying year on the football field.

The Cobras are 3-6 entering their final game of the regular season.

But team captain and utility player Logan Harrold said he and his teammates "definitely have grown over this season."

"I've grown a lot as a leader playing quarterback, playing running back, everything," he said.

Park Vista Community High School quarterback/running back Logan Harrold says he's grown as a leader during the 2023 season.

In the classroom, Harrold is a scholar student-athlete who has a 4.7 GPA and an SAT score above 1300. Ivy League schools are taking notice.

Harrold's coach calls him "a first-class kid from a first-class family."

Don Ferraro said Harrold has been garnering interest from Ivy League schools and other lower-division football programs.

"They're looking for kids that are going to graduate," Ferraro said. "Logan Harrold's going to graduate and he's going to be hugely successful in life, just because he's such a great leader and diligent in the classroom."

Park Vista Cobras football coach Don Ferraro says Logan Harrold is going to be "hugely successful in life."

Harrold knows the end of his high school career is near, but he still aspires to play at the next level.

"Right now, if I was to stay in-state, Florida State would be a big one," Harrold said. "My out-of-state dream would probably be N.C. State."