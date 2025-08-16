PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Legacy High School Lions made history Friday night as they took the field for their inaugural football game. Although the team fell short in a 45–36 loss, the game marked the beginning of a new chapter for the Lions and their growing school community.

For freshman Enzo Hairabedian, the night was about more than just football—it was about representing Legacy for the very first time.

“I just really—we want to win tonight, we want to open Legacy High School with a win,” he said.

Legacy Lions light up Friday night with historic first game

It was an evening full of firsts: the first snap, the first cheer, the first touchdown—and the first time the Legacy Lions came together under the lights in front of their community.

The excitement extended beyond the players. For families like the Hairabedians, the moment was deeply personal.

“[Enzo's] got this extra big grin on his face since last night. He was trying his jersey on,” said Mr. Hairabedian, Enzo’s father.

He added that Legacy High School offers student-athletes like his son a rare opportunity to shape the school’s future.

He said, “we’re starting off from the beginning and he’s going to have the opportunity to help build along with the other kids a great successful program.”

While the scoreboard didn’t show a win, the game gave the young team a chance to prove their potential—and focus on what they can control.

“I want to see the whole team work together, no yelling at each other and everyone just communicating on the field,” Enzo said before the game.

School leaders hope the football program will help build a strong foundation for culture and school pride.

“A comprehensive football team can really drive the school. It can be the connection that brings the students together to unify,” said Todd Smith, principal of Legacy High School.

The Lions began practicing in late June and have no seniors on the roster. Still, Head Coach Ryan Williams said he's looking forward to a strong season.

“I don’t have no seniors, but I feel like we got a good group. Our team is really confident and you know I feel like we’re going for the win,” said Coach Williams.

He believes Friday’s debut is just the start of something much bigger.

“I think this program is going to be a state powerhouse school," he added. "I see it going to the mountain top.”

Despite the loss, Legacy’s first game set a tone of resilience, unity, and ambition—laying the groundwork for a program that’s just getting started.